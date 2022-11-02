Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $60,695,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 900,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 434,841 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

