Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,280.84 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

