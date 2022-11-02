Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

