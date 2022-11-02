Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

