Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

