Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,067 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

