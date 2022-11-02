Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 2nd (AVDX, BILI, CFR, CHGG, DOCN, DT, HLMN, INGN, IPGP, JRVR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 2nd:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $36.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $28.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $140.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

