Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 2nd (ABMD, ACNB, AEOXF, ANNSF, ANYYY, ARCT, BCRX, DLAKY, DNKEY, DNLI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 2nd:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €126.00 ($128.57) target price on the stock.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has €47.00 ($47.96) price target on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

