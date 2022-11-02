StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Avinger has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $19.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

