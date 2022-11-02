StockNews.com Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 219,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,239. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 61,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

