StockNews.com Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.
Criteo Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 219,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,239. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Criteo
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 61,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
