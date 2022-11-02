StockNews.com Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $128.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.92. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.