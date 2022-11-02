Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 140,066 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,066 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $62,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 58,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,703. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

