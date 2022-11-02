Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 28,104 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $121,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of TMO traded down $13.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.59 and its 200-day moving average is $545.89. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

