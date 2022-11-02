Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,321. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

