Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 3.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.33% of Verisk Analytics worth $89,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 4.9 %

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.66. 18,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

