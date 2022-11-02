Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

SEA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 67,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $366.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

