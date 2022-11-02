Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 248 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,846 shares of company stock worth $25,483,190. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

