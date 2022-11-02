Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $811.39. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $829.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.31. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

