Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.26 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
NYSE:SRI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,353. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
