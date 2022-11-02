Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.26 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,353. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoneridge Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

