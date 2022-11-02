Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %

SAX traded down €1.02 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €40.24 ($41.06). The stock had a trading volume of 167,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.44 ($35.14) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($77.60).

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

