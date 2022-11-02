Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$9.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.15-9.25 EPS.
NYSE SYK opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
