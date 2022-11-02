Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$9.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.15-9.25 EPS.

NYSE SYK opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

