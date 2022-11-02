Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.00

Substratum (SUB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $269,651.50 and approximately $60.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,157.09 or 0.99990591 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007762 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00042933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061264 USD and is down -27.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $61.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

