Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.24-$7.30 EPS.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $134.38. 843,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,432. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

