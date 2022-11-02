Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$57.10. 3,181,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,011. The firm has a market cap of C$33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.64. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$139,455.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.31.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

