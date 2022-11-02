SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 738,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 272,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

