SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.
SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
