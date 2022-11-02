SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 738,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 272,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

