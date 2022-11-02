SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 738,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

