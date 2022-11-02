SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SXC opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Articles
