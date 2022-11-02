Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.97

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 69911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

Supremex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Increases Dividend

About Supremex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

