Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.97

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 69911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.
Supremex Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.
Supremex Increases Dividend
About Supremex
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
