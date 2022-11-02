SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00008021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $205.75 million and approximately $151.45 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

