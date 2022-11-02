SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

