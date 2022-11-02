SVB Leerink Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.56. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $517.69 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $478.31 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

