SVB Leerink Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $52.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.72.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,374 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 136,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.