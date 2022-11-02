SVB Leerink Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $320.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.88.

WAT stock opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

