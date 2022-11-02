SVB Leerink Weighs in on Sanofi’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

SNY stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 468,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 146,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

