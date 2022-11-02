Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.47.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.