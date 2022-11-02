Synapse Price Reaches $0.93 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $167.39 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

