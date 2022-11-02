Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

