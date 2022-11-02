T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,846 shares of company stock valued at $25,483,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

