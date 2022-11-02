T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,846 shares of company stock worth $25,483,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. 163,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.