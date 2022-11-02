T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

