Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Separately, Nomura cut Taikisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

