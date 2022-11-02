TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 21,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 661,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.95.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

