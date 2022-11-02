TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 2.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of TC Energy worth $369,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

