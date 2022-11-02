TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) to Buy

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

ABSSF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

