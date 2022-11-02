TE Connectivity Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.