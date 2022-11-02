TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Down to $123.44

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.44, but opened at $117.88. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $115.88, with a volume of 21,055 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 7.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 926,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $11,705,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Read More
