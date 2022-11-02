TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Down to $123.44

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.44, but opened at $117.88. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $115.88, with a volume of 21,055 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 926,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $11,705,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

