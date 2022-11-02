TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 9%

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) were down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $59.12. Approximately 11,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 150,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

TechTarget Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

