Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.