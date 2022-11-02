Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
