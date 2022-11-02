Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.40–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.25 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$61.40–$61.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.93.

NYSE TDOC opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teladoc Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

