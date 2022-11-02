Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.26

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.20 ($7.20) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Featured Stories

