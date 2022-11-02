TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

